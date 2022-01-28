"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Whitechapel Shares New Performance Video "Anticure"

posted Jan 28, 2022

To close out 2021, Whitechapel released their eighth studio album, Kin, via Metal Blade Records - which critics are hailing as the band's "most diverse offering yet" (Metal Injection). Today, the deathcore crew unleashes "Anticure," the fourth video from "Kin." You can check it out below.

Anonymous Reader
1. Rza6six6 writes:

this is awful. Just end the band please. I will not go see you on the CC tour.

# Jan 28, 2022 @ 1:11 PM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

