Whitechapel Shares New Performance Video "Anticure"
To close out 2021, Whitechapel released their eighth studio album, Kin, via Metal Blade Records - which critics are hailing as the band's "most diverse offering yet" (Metal Injection). Today, the deathcore crew unleashes "Anticure," the fourth video from "Kin." You can check it out below.
this is awful. Just end the band please. I will not go see you on the CC tour.