Volcanova Unleashes New Single "Desolation"

Volcanova turns Icelandic isolation into an explosive fuzz-rock fest on their new single "Desolation." With gritty riffs, multi layered vocal arrangements and gut punching grooves, the power-trio reveals a dynamic piece of energized stoner rock. "Desolation" is the second and final single from Volcanova‘s upcoming EP "Cosmic Bullshit." Dagur from the band comments on the single:

While hovering through space, despite having the time of your life, you can‘t help it but to occasionally feel alone in the endless universe…. But fear not! Take your time, inhale cosmic fumes and let the riff lead you on over barren wastelands of unknown soil, where planets collide with immense power and you will be greeted with the monstrous opus of "Desolation!"

"Desolation" is released on all streaming platforms on January 28. "Cosmic Bullshit" will be released on The Sign Records on the 25th of February as digital/stream, 12" vinyl, and CD. "Cosmic Bullshit" is the first physical release from Volcanova since their 2020 debut album "Radical Waves."