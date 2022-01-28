Volcanova Unleashes New Single "Desolation"
Volcanova turns Icelandic isolation into an explosive fuzz-rock fest on their new single "Desolation." With gritty riffs, multi layered vocal arrangements and gut punching grooves, the power-trio reveals a dynamic piece of energized stoner rock. "Desolation" is the second and final single from Volcanova‘s upcoming EP "Cosmic Bullshit." Dagur from the band comments on the single:
While hovering through space, despite having the time of your life, you can‘t help it but to occasionally feel alone in the endless universe…. But fear not! Take your time, inhale cosmic fumes and let the riff lead you on over barren wastelands of unknown soil, where planets collide with immense power and you will be greeted with the monstrous opus of "Desolation!"
"Desolation" is released on all streaming platforms on January 28. "Cosmic Bullshit" will be released on The Sign Records on the 25th of February as digital/stream, 12" vinyl, and CD. "Cosmic Bullshit" is the first physical release from Volcanova since their 2020 debut album "Radical Waves."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rage Shares Remixed Version Of "The Age Of Reason"
- Next Article:
Whitechapel Shares "Anticure" Performance Video
0 Comments on "Volcanova Unleashes New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.