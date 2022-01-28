Rage Shares Remixed Version Of "The Age Of Reason" Featuring Zardonic
Rage are one of the real iconic metal bands. With an ongoing career of almost 40 years, the band has helped to shape German Heavy Metal as it is today. Now, for the first time, the band has collaborated with a remixer.
The idea of producing a remix from a Rage song was born at a big metal festival in Japan some years ago, when they met Federico Agreda Alvarez, better known as Zardonic, who is an internationally renowned DJ and remixer, famous for his work for Bullet For My Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, Sonic Syndicate, just to name a few.
The result is a pumping new version of the Rage song "The Age Of Reason" – Rage as you have never heard it before! The original version can be found on "Resurrection Day" which was released on September 17th, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer.
