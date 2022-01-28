Imonolith Introduces New Members; Shares New Single "The Reign" Featuring Meshuggah's Jens Kidman

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

All-star modern metal band Imonolith are back with new single "The Reign," featuring guest vocals from Meshuggah legend Jens Kidman. A remixed version of the track from their critically acclaimed debut album "State Of Being," "The Reign" will appear on the upcoming "Progressions" EP.

Watch the video to "The Reign" below.

Jens Kidman's appearance is a huge endorsement for Imonolith, as he’s only been featured as a guest artist once before.

Drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen commented: “We decided to take one of our most popular songs, ‘The Reign’ from our debut album, State of Being, and do a remix of it as part of our upcoming Progressions EP, being released in March 2022. We saw the potential of how an industrial-type remix could sound and we felt this song deserved to be a standalone single. ‘The Reign’ features guest vocals by the mighty, Jens Kidman from Meshuggah. He absolutely killed it on his performance and that is yet another big reason why we felt this song deserved its own release as a revamped single."

On the lyrics and production, Ryan continues: "The song is about how modern society tries to influence you and/or tells you how to live your life, when truly you should always do what you love and love what you do, not what others want. As for the production, Jason ‘JVP’ Van Poederooyen did a phenomenal job with the remix. It’s massive sounding and has a cool industrial twist to it. We’re all pumped on how this remix turned out!”

Imonolith are pleased to announce new members Oswin Wong (Threat Signal) on guitar and Conan Freeman (Punchdrunk) on bass. They replace Brian Waddell and Scott Whalen who have both decided to step down from touring.