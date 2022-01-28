Wolf Releases New Music Video "Dust"
Swedish Heavy Metal masters Wolf announced their return with a new studio album entitled "Shadowland" last month! The album is set to be released through Century Media on April 1st, 2022!
It is their 9th studio effort and the follow up to the 2020 release "Feeding The Machine."
Today, the band is pleased to release the video for the album‘s first single "Dust" which can be seen below.
Niklas Stalvind (vocals / guitar) says:
"This is the opening track of our new album ’Shadowland‘. Classic uptempo Wolf metal, heavy and melodic. We hope you enjoy this one, because there's more where that came from. Cheers!"
