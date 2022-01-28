Miscreant Posts New Music Video "Escape The Night" Online
Alternative outfit Miscreant have released their latest single, the heartfelt and powerful 'Escape the Night'. The song explores themes of love and the dangers of one-sided passion, in the words of Simon Sinek, "love is giving someone the power to destroy you, and trusting they won’t use it." You can check it out below.
"Escape The Night" is centred on the common narrative of almost losing the person you love most in the world. Miscreant highlight the importance of love and how loving someone is taking a chance, as there is no guarantee it will work out.
Speaking on the storyline of the song, the band explain: "It talks about the protagonist imagining life without the person they love. They see the person they love moving on and wonders if, without them, they could continue to live this life anymore. The lyric ‘so come and find me escaping the night’ is the protagonist saying that without them, they will take their own life. The music video is built to focus on this ying and yang, highlighting the positive and negative mindsets that come with falling in love."
