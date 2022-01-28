Åskväder Unveils "Let You Down" Music Video
Åskväder is back with the single "Let You Down". The electrifying Swedish garage rockers blends catchy choruses with a thunderstorm of energetic riffing and upbeat rhythms on the new track. "Let You Down" is the third single from Åskväder's upcoming second album "Fenix", which will be released on March 25, 2022 via The Sign Records. The single comes with a sporty music video, shot in a gymnasium by Carl Stenlöv.
Martin Gut from the band on the single: "Let You Down is a love song picturing a very close relationship between two people. It describes the will to always be close, to help and to support. Maybe this is an unusual topic in the world of rock n roll and maybe it is not cool, but hey we are not too cool for school anyway. This is a track that we are really proud of and a track that we will be a definite choice for our live shows." Åskväder's new single and music video "Let You Down" is out now on all streaming platforms and Youtube.
