Depleted Uranium Streaming New Album "Origins"

Toronto’s Depleted Uranium have today unleashed their new album "Origins" and before to celebrate their atomic destruction of grindcore, math-metal, and power-violence, they are streaming the record in full via MetalInsider here.

"Origins" is a fast, aggressive journey with existential lyrics delivered with full throttle vocals, coupled with technical melodies and harmonies that bring you to your bad place. It is meant to obliterate negative energy and make life a better place as everyone has something to scream for or about.

The band adds:

"It has been a long time since the recording of 'Origins.' Life, death, and everything in between has blessed and burdened us along our journey. Some say “it is not relevant” or “why not release new material”; for us, this is unreleased material and it’s part of our journey of perspective, and accompanied by the pandemic lockdown. We’ve never been a band to do what people expect, so expect us to do things differently and to not fit in as that’s part of us. That being said, we will always attempt to deliver 100% in music and writing, rehearsing and performing our music, with or without a witness as to us, our time together is sacred, meaningful, and requires sacrifice from all members to exist."

"Origins" is Depleted Uranium's history of who they are and where they come from. It is meant to be listened to in reference to their self-titled, debut release; to give a perspective that will also further be referenced in their future releases. Both lyrics and music hold a high tension and are expressed without hesitation. Both are relevant to their time and space of creation and are embodied with existential yet direct meaning. The album as a whole is a statement of youth being dissatisfied with the existing conditions of reality and channeling our experience into what it is today. “If one cannot withstand the hot glow of anger upon the discovery of a wrong, then time is wasted thinking deeply”.Depleted Uranium's band name, their lyrics, and their music are a product of the system with the right individuals as the recipe. Their message on "Origins" is to strive from personal freedom and to focus on what you want rather than what you don’t.