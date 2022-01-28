Incrypt Unleashes New Lyric Video "Thrashing Extinction"
Formed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, melodic thrash metal band Incrypt have signed with Wormholedeath for the release of their new album, "Thrashing Extinction," due on February 25th. Ahead of the street date, Incrypt has released a lyric video for the title track. You can check it out below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Incrypt Unleashes New Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.