Celeste Releases New Single "Elle Répète Froidement"

There's a menacing red-shimmering light, hovering at the end of the dark journey that Celeste started last year, since signing to Nuclear Blast and announcing their latest masterpiece. Today, the band unleashes their new longplayer "Assassine(s)," produced by Chris Edrich (Gojira, Tesseract, The Ocean, Leprous). With their unique mix of black metal, sludge and post hardcore, and over 500 shows played since their inception in 2005, Celeste have cemented their status as one of France's most important underground acts. Today, they have also unveiled a new single off the record, named "Elle répète froidement," accompanied by a video.

The band states:

"After these recent years full of struggles, it is with an immense joy that we unleash our 6th album in its entirety. Recording 'Assassine(s)' was a long journey, during which we’ve all had our hearts working to full capacity. We hope you'll enjoy it as much as we do."

Regarding this hypnotizing track:

"The sparkling drums introduce us to a song which perfectly depicts how forward thinking and more accessible this new effort is. Modern riffing, almost pop-like lead guitars and structures embrace voluptuous melodies. This song is a praise of despair and melancholia, four magnificent minutes of pure spleen."