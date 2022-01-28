Amorphis Shares New Music Video "On The Dark Waters"

"Halo," the new masterpiece from Finland's melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis will be released via Atomic Fire on February 11th. In advance of the record's official unveiling, today the band finally reveal a new single accompanied by a music video filmed in the Finnish snow and directed by Pekka Hara. "On The Dark Waters" is further proof of the band's undeniable talent in fusing heavy riffs with an epic and melodic chorus, and is not only part of the new album but also available as an exclusive 7'' vinyl.

Lyricist Pekka Kainulainen comments: "I got the idea to reverse the direction of the Tuonela stream - Tuonela is the realm of the dead in Finnish mythology. So I started writing from the moment of death... And death was not the end, but the beginning."