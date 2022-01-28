Pestilectomy Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "From Vulnerable To Funeral"
USA/Germany slam band Pestilectomy premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "From Vulnerable To Funeral", which is out today via Realityfade.
Check out now "From Vulnerable To Funeral" in its entirety below.
