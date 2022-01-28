Ocean of Entropy Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Summer Rain" From Upcoming New EP
UK/Canada-based technical deathcore outfit Ocean of Entropy premiere a new song entitled “The Summer Rain”, taken from their upcoming new EP. Check out now "The Summer Rain" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kanonenfieber Premiere Song - TBDM Singer Guests
- Next Article:
Pestilectomy Premiere Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Ocean of Entropy Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.