Kanonenfieber Premiere New Song "The Yankee Division March" From Upcoming New EP "Yankee Division" - The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Guests
German black metal band Kanonenfieber premiere a new song entitled “The Yankee Division March”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Yankee Division", which will be out in stores via Noisebringer Records (in cooperation with Avantgarde Music) later this year.
The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad makes a guest appearance on that particular single.
Check out now "The Yankee Division March" streaming via YouTube for you below.
