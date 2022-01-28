Emmure Guitarist Joshua Travis Premieres Debut Solo Single “Web Of Lies” - Monuments Vocalist Andy Cizek Guests
Emmure guitarist Joshua Travis (ex-Glass Cloud, ex-The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza, etc.) premieres his debut solo single, “Web Of Lies“. The guitarist has inked a record deal with SharpTone Records.
Monuments, etc. singer Andy Cizek and guitarist Stephen Taranto (The Helix Nebula) guest on that track.
Says Travis:
“This is so exciting for me! ‘Web Of Lies‘ is my first solo release with label backing. I couldn’t be more stoked. AND I get to kick things off with Andy and Stephen?! [Laughs] sorry I’m losing it over here. And to think… this is just the beginning.”
