Emmure Guitarist Joshua Travis Premieres Debut Solo Single “Web Of Lies” - Monuments Vocalist Andy Cizek Guests

posted Jan 28, 2022 at 2:33 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Emmure guitarist Joshua Travis (ex-Glass Cloud, ex-The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza, etc.) premieres his debut solo single, “Web Of Lies“. The guitarist has inked a record deal with SharpTone Records.

Monuments, etc. singer Andy Cizek and guitarist Stephen Taranto (The Helix Nebula) guest on that track.

Says Travis:

“This is so exciting for me! ‘Web Of Lies‘ is my first solo release with label backing. I couldn’t be more stoked. AND I get to kick things off with Andy and Stephen?! [Laughs] sorry I’m losing it over here. And to think… this is just the beginning.”

