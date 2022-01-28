Headline News

Meshuggah Premiere New Single “The Abysmal Eye” - Six Years After Band’s Last Album

Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)

Six years after the band’s last album, “The Violent Sleep Of Reason“, Meshuggah premiere their frst new single “The Abysmal Eye”. The track is off their highly anticipated ninth studio full-length “Immutable“. That 13-track album will be out on April 01st via the band’s new label home of Atomic Fire Records.

Recording sessions for it took place at Sweetspot Studios in Sweden with lead guitarist Fredrik Thordendal making his full-time return to the group’s roster for the album.

“Immutable” track listi:

01 – “Broken Cog”

02 – “The Abysmal Eye”

03 – “Light The Shortening Fuse”

04 – “Phantoms”

05 – “Ligature Marks”

06 – “God He Sees In Mirrors”

07 – “They Move Below”

08 – “Kaleidoscope”

09 – “Black Cathedral”

10 – “I Am That Thirst”

11 – “The Faultless”

12 – “Armies Of The Preposterous”

13 – “Past Tense”