Headline News
Meshuggah Premiere New Single “The Abysmal Eye” - Six Years After Band’s Last Album
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Six years after the band’s last album, “The Violent Sleep Of Reason“, Meshuggah premiere their frst new single “The Abysmal Eye”. The track is off their highly anticipated ninth studio full-length “Immutable“. That 13-track album will be out on April 01st via the band’s new label home of Atomic Fire Records.
Recording sessions for it took place at Sweetspot Studios in Sweden with lead guitarist Fredrik Thordendal making his full-time return to the group’s roster for the album.
“Immutable” track listi:
01 – “Broken Cog”
02 – “The Abysmal Eye”
03 – “Light The Shortening Fuse”
04 – “Phantoms”
05 – “Ligature Marks”
06 – “God He Sees In Mirrors”
07 – “They Move Below”
08 – “Kaleidoscope”
09 – “Black Cathedral”
10 – “I Am That Thirst”
11 – “The Faultless”
12 – “Armies Of The Preposterous”
13 – “Past Tense”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Diamond Oz Presents: The Best Of 2021
- Next Article:
Emmure Guitarist Travis Premieres Debut Solo Track
0 Comments on "Meshuggah Premiere New Single “The Abysmal Eye”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.