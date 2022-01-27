The Spirit Unveils New Single "Of Clarity And Galactic Structures"

On their upcoming album "Of Clarity and Galactic Structures", black/death virtuosi The Spirit once again delve into the vast nothingness of the universe. With this new studio release, out on April 1st through AOP Records, the duo takes a progressive turn on their third opus and now reveals the first single in form of the crushing, 7-minute-long album opener that grabs your right by the neck and drags you into the cosmic void.

Singer and guitarist Matthias Trautes comments: "The first version of this song was almost done when I realized it's a good one, but definitely not a great one. So I deleted everything and started again from scratch although the date of the drum recordings was very near. Without a doubt, this was a very good decision as I think this one is certainly one of the strongest songs we ever wrote."

Listen to The Spirit's new song "Of Clarity And Galactic Structures" below.