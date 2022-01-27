Embryonic Devourment Unleashes New Music Video "Never Ending Human Misery"
US death metallers Embryonic Devourment have unleashed brutal new single "Never Ending Human Misery," the second taken from their forthcoming album "Heresy Of The Highest Order," due out on 25th February via Unique Leader. You can check it out below.
Formed in 2003, Embryonic Devourment return with their fifth album, Heresy Of The Highest Order, showcasing fourteen tracks of supercharged, ear-destroying brutality and technical death metal laced with moments of creative flare. They are confident that this material is their best to date and showcases many of the elements that the band has strived to reach, in terms of ultimate old school brutality and strength of sound.
