Bad Llama Shares New Music Video "Saline"

Midlands-based alternative metal act Bad Llama have released their emotional new single/video, "Saline." You can check it out below.

"It's about the cathartic process that songwriting and music in general has for me," explains vocalist Kyle Jordan, "how liberating it can be to get thoughts and emotions onto paper, and share something personal that even strangers can relate too."

On the EP's process, Kyle continues: "This EP as a body of work is something I'm most proud of; I feel we've finally found our sound as a band, and I'm really excited to hear what people think."