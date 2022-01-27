Desaster Unleashes New Music Video "Lean To Love The Void"

Band Photo: Desaster (?)

German Black Thrash unit Desaster have just released an official video for "Learn To Love The Void," the opening track of their latest album "Churches Without Saints," the album that was released June 4th last year by Metal Blade Records. You can check out the video below.

Comments Desaster guitarist Infernal: "Enjoy our new video clip, filmed at one of the rare live concerts in 2021, PartySan Herbstoffensive in Weimar, Germany. It was great to enter the stage again, we hope you can feel the hellfire burning and learn to love the void!"