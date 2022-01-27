Desaster Unleashes New Music Video "Lean To Love The Void"
Band Photo: Desaster (?)
German Black Thrash unit Desaster have just released an official video for "Learn To Love The Void," the opening track of their latest album "Churches Without Saints," the album that was released June 4th last year by Metal Blade Records. You can check out the video below.
Comments Desaster guitarist Infernal: "Enjoy our new video clip, filmed at one of the rare live concerts in 2021, PartySan Herbstoffensive in Weimar, Germany. It was great to enter the stage again, we hope you can feel the hellfire burning and learn to love the void!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ministry Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Bad Llama Shares "Saline" Music Video
0 Comments on "Desaster Unleashes New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.