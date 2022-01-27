Ministry Posts New Music Video "Believe Me" Online

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Just weeks after Ministry’s latest album Moral Hygiene was added to many “best of 2021” year-end lists, including Loudwire, Consequence Of Sound, Punk News and XS Rock (where it was ranked the #1 album of the year), Al Jourgensen and co. are sharing the latest taste of the record with the new track "Believe Me" alongside a warped, psychedelic video that will have viewers questioning just what to think or feel (a clear nod to the times we are living in now).

The video is a departure from the two previously released professional videos from the album and became a total DIY effort, with each of the band members (also including drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D’Amour and keyboardist John Bechdel) gearing up for their upcoming tour at home and purchasing an inexpensive green screen to contribute their parts to the performance footage, that was then melded together. Ministry hopes to encourage other artists to do the same during these difficult times when budgets are tight, and still have fun with the creative process.