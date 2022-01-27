Bloodywood Release New Single "Aaj" Off Upcoming Debut Album
Indian heavy metallers Bloodywood have revealed another explosive track, "Aaj" from their upcoming debut full-length Rakshak, out February 18, 2022.
Bloodywood is a Folk Metal band from India known for pioneering a sound that seamlessly fuses Indian Folk instruments with Metal to devastating effect. Expect to hear the percussive power of the mighty Dhol, the melancholic Flute, the single stringed Tumbi and several other uncommon yet distinctively characteristic sounds from India. A combination of thunderous Hindi/Punjabi Choruses and meaningful yet unforgiving Rap verses along with the ethnic instrumentation, makes Bloodywood a truly unique experience.
Check them out below!
