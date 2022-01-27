Nylist Premiere New Song "No Soul" - Chelsea Grin's Pablo Viveros Guests
Canada's deathcore unit Nylist premiere a new song entitled “No Soul”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Apart", which will be out in stores February 25, 2022.
Chelsea Grin's Pablo Viveros guests on this particular track streaming via YouTube for you now below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Hear Chelsea Grin Singer Guest On New Nylist Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.