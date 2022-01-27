Shinedown Premiere New Single “Planet Zero”
Shinedown premiere their new advance track named “Planet Zero” streaming via Spotify and YouTube for you below. The single is taken from their upcoming album of the same name, that has been scheduled for an April 22nd release date by Atlantic Records. The band’s bassist Eric Bass once again took on the production role for this new effort, which was recorded at his Big Animal Studio in South Carolina.
Tells the band’s vocalist Brent Smith:
“If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. ‘Planet Zero‘ was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to ‘Planet Zero‘.”
“There’s a lot to unpack with the record, but ultimately this is a record about pulling the curtain back. When we started writing it was like, ‘Do we do the crystal ball method…try to write about three years from now, ’cause it’s not always gonna be like this? It’s gonna get better.’ And ultimately what happened was things just were not getting better and things were getting even more divisive. We’ve always been an honest band, so it was impossible not to write about what we saw going on…these narratives that are being pushed and are just dividing us. We feel like it’s really dangerous.”
Adds Bass:
“A glimpse into the future if we continue with the way we’re treating each other. This record is a warning, in a lot of ways, to everyone. It’s not a record for the right, it’s not a record for the left…for Black, white, Asian, Hispanic. It’s a record for all of us. There are a lot of really inspiring songs, a lot of songs with a lot of humanity in them, but it’s a glimpse into a potential future and it’s a warning that if we don’t start to view everything through a human lens…we could be headed for a really, really bad place.”
“Planet Zero” track list:
01 – “2184”
02 – “No Sleep Tonight”
03 – “Planet Zero”
04 – “Welcome”
05 – “Dysfunctional You”
06 – “Dead Don’t Die”
07 – “Standardized Experiences”
08 – “America Burning”
09 – “Do Not Panic”
10 – “A Symptom Of Being Human”
11 – “Hope”
12 – “A More Utopian Future”
13 – “Clueless And Dramatic”
14 – “Sure Is Fun”
15 – “Daylight”
16 – “This Is A Warning”
17 – “The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo”
18 – “Army Of The Underappreciated”
19 – “Delete”
20 – “What You Wanted”
Shinedown‘s touring plans are as follows:
w/ Ayron Jones:
01/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
01/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
01/29 Valley Center, VA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California
01/30 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
02/01 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
02/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
02/04 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
02/07 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
02/08 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
w The Pretty Reckless & Diamante:
04/01 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
04/02 Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
04/04 Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena
04/06 Fargo, ND – FARGODOME
04/08 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
04/09 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
04/11 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
04/12 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
04/14 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
04/15 Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
04/16 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
04/18 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
04/20 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
04/22 Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
04/23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
04/24 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
04/26 Evansville, IN – Ford Center
04/28 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
04/29 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
04/30 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
05/03 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
05/04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
05/06 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
05/07 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Shinedown:
05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
06/03 Nuremberg, GER – Rock im Park
06/05 Nuremberg, GER – Rock am Ring
06/07 Budapest, HUN – Groupama Aréna (feat. Iron Maiden)
06/09 Hamburg, GER – edel-optics.de Arena
06/11 Donington, UK – Download Festival
06/13 Belfast, IRE – Ormeau Park (feat. Iron Maiden)
06/16 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Vredenburg
06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest
06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
07/14 Madison, WI – The Sylvee (feat. Ayron Jones)
w Pop Evil & Ayron Jones:
07/19 Quebec, QC – Centre Videotron
07/20 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
07/22 Toronto, ON – History
07/23 Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
07/26 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
07/27 Moose Jaw, SK – Mosaic Place
07/29 Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place
07/30 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
07/31 Edmonton, AB – Convention Centre
08/02 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre
08/03 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
