Shinedown Premiere New Single “Planet Zero”

Shinedown premiere their new advance track named “Planet Zero” streaming via Spotify and YouTube for you below. The single is taken from their upcoming album of the same name, that has been scheduled for an April 22nd release date by Atlantic Records. The band’s bassist Eric Bass once again took on the production role for this new effort, which was recorded at his Big Animal Studio in South Carolina.





Tells the band’s vocalist Brent Smith:

“If we shut each other down and allow ourselves to be divided by the information we consume and the way we talk to each other, we lose our humanity. When you look outside of your phone, you’ll see there are so many people doing good things and trying to take care of each other. But we’re starting to see parts of society slip into an unknown. ‘Planet Zero‘ was written for all of us. The fact is that we’re all here on this planet no matter what, so it’s time to actually move forward together with empathy, perseverance and strength. With that said….welcome to ‘Planet Zero‘.”

“There’s a lot to unpack with the record, but ultimately this is a record about pulling the curtain back. When we started writing it was like, ‘Do we do the crystal ball method…try to write about three years from now, ’cause it’s not always gonna be like this? It’s gonna get better.’ And ultimately what happened was things just were not getting better and things were getting even more divisive. We’ve always been an honest band, so it was impossible not to write about what we saw going on…these narratives that are being pushed and are just dividing us. We feel like it’s really dangerous.”

Adds Bass:

“A glimpse into the future if we continue with the way we’re treating each other. This record is a warning, in a lot of ways, to everyone. It’s not a record for the right, it’s not a record for the left…for Black, white, Asian, Hispanic. It’s a record for all of us. There are a lot of really inspiring songs, a lot of songs with a lot of humanity in them, but it’s a glimpse into a potential future and it’s a warning that if we don’t start to view everything through a human lens…we could be headed for a really, really bad place.”

“Planet Zero” track list:

01 – “2184”

02 – “No Sleep Tonight”

03 – “Planet Zero”

04 – “Welcome”

05 – “Dysfunctional You”

06 – “Dead Don’t Die”

07 – “Standardized Experiences”

08 – “America Burning”

09 – “Do Not Panic”

10 – “A Symptom Of Being Human”

11 – “Hope”

12 – “A More Utopian Future”

13 – “Clueless And Dramatic”

14 – “Sure Is Fun”

15 – “Daylight”

16 – “This Is A Warning”

17 – “The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo”

18 – “Army Of The Underappreciated”

19 – “Delete”

20 – “What You Wanted”

Shinedown‘s touring plans are as follows:

w/ Ayron Jones:

01/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

01/28 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

01/29 Valley Center, VA – Harrah’s Resort Southern California

01/30 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

02/01 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

02/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

02/04 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

02/07 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

02/08 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

w The Pretty Reckless & Diamante:

04/01 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

04/02 Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

04/04 Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

04/06 Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

04/08 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

04/09 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

04/11 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

04/12 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

04/14 Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

04/15 Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

04/16 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

04/18 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

04/20 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

04/22 Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

04/23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

04/24 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

04/26 Evansville, IN – Ford Center

04/28 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

04/29 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

04/30 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

05/03 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

05/04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

05/06 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/07 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Shinedown:

05/21 Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

06/03 Nuremberg, GER – Rock im Park

06/05 Nuremberg, GER – Rock am Ring

06/07 Budapest, HUN – Groupama Aréna (feat. Iron Maiden)

06/09 Hamburg, GER – edel-optics.de Arena

06/11 Donington, UK – Download Festival

06/13 Belfast, IRE – Ormeau Park (feat. Iron Maiden)

06/16 Utrecht, NET – Tivoli Vredenburg

06/17 Clisson, FRA – Hellfest

06/18 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting

07/14 Madison, WI – The Sylvee (feat. Ayron Jones)

w Pop Evil & Ayron Jones:

07/19 Quebec, QC – Centre Videotron

07/20 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

07/22 Toronto, ON – History

07/23 Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

07/26 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

07/27 Moose Jaw, SK – Mosaic Place

07/29 Saskatoon, SK – TCU Place

07/30 Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

07/31 Edmonton, AB – Convention Centre

08/02 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Event Centre

08/03 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre