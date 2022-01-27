Teeth Premiere New Music Video For "The Fog of Futility"

West Coast death metal quartet Teeth premiere a new music video for “The Fog of Futility”, taken from their latest outing "Finite", out in stores via Translation Loss.

Check out now "The Fog of Futility" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Tells singer and guitarist Justin Moore:

“The Fog of Futility” hits hard and visually quick. The song itself goes through several iterations of instability, from grinding sections, to channeling dissonant/melodic, doomier moods. The video blasts through the cosmos, faces warp and distort. There are buildings in ruin, contortion weather, tentacles, and much, much more going on. It distorts and cuts quickly from one visual to the next. There is even a Bloodborne-like mood in much of the visuals. It, overall, brings a new level of hopelessness and curiosity to the song.

The video for 'The Fog of Futility' expresses the notion of losing form and diminishing beneath the weight of a shapeless void. Acknowledging and bending to insignificance. We knew Chariot Of Black Moth was more than capable of capturing. We are happy to fasten this visual nightmare to the song that inspired it."