Poorstacy Premiere New Music Video For “Knife Party” - Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Guests
Poorstacy premiere a new official music video for “Knife Party” off their latest release “Party At The Cemetary“. Bring Me The Horizon frontman guests on that track and the clip., which was captured during a show last fall in Los Angeles, CA.
Poorstacy‘s 2022 U.S. touring plans include the below run of shows. Nothing,Nowhere, Carolesdaughter, Guccihighwaters and Snarls will join as support acts:
04/21 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
04/22 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
04/23 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
04/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
04/26 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
04/28 Miami, FL – Gramps
04/29 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
05/02 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
05/03 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
05/06 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
05/07 San Diego, CA – The Observatory
05/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
05/11 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
05/13 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
05/14 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
05/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at The Complex
05/17 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
05/19 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre
05/20 Chicago, IL – House of Blues – Chicago
05/24 Toronto, ON – The Opera House
05/25 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/27 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
