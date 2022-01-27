Poorstacy Premiere New Music Video For “Knife Party” - Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Guests

Poorstacy premiere a new official music video for “Knife Party” off their latest release “Party At The Cemetary“. Bring Me The Horizon frontman guests on that track and the clip., which was captured during a show last fall in Los Angeles, CA.





Poorstacy‘s 2022 U.S. touring plans include the below run of shows. Nothing,Nowhere, Carolesdaughter, Guccihighwaters and Snarls will join as support acts:

04/21 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

04/22 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

04/23 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

04/24 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

04/26 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

04/28 Miami, FL – Gramps

04/29 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

05/02 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

05/03 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

05/06 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

05/07 San Diego, CA – The Observatory

05/08 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

05/11 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

05/13 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

05/14 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

05/16 Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at The Complex

05/17 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

05/19 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

05/20 Chicago, IL – House of Blues – Chicago

05/24 Toronto, ON – The Opera House

05/25 Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/27 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza