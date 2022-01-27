Northlane Premiere New Single “Plenty”
Australian metalcore band Northlane premiere a new advance track named “Plenty” streaming for you via Spotify and YouTube below. That single can be found on their forthcoming sixth full-length “Obsidian“. An April 01st release date has been scheduled for that album.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Infected Rain Announces North American Tour
- Next Article:
Poorstacy Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Northlane Premiere New Single 'Plenty'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.