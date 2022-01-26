Infected Rain Announces North American Tour Dates
Moldovan progressive modern metal unit Infected Rain are firing on all cylinders after the release of their new album, "Ecdysis," which just dropped on January 7, 2022 via Napalm Records. On the strength of the new record, Infected Rain has announced that they're returning to the road in North America this spring. The upcoming month-long trek kicks off on May 10 in Los Angeles, CA, and concludes in San Diego, CA on June 9. A complete list of dates can be found below.
Frontwoman Lena Scissorhands about the band returning to North America: "We are coming back! After receiving so much love from you during our first American tour, we just had to come back again. This time presenting Ecdysis and visiting some places we couldn’t visit before."
The tour dates are as follows:
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
May 11 - Las Vegas NV - The Divebar
May 13 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
May 14 - Fort Collins, CO - 830 North
May 15 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
May 18 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club
May 19 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
May 20 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
May 21 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
May 22 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
May 24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
May 25 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
May 26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live!
May 27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
May 28 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
May 29 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
May 31 - Orlando, FL - Haven
June 1 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
June 2 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
June 3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar
June 4 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
June 5 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
June 6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgeralds
June 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
June 9 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
