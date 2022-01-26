Infected Rain Announces North American Tour Dates

Moldovan progressive modern metal unit Infected Rain are firing on all cylinders after the release of their new album, "Ecdysis," which just dropped on January 7, 2022 via Napalm Records. On the strength of the new record, Infected Rain has announced that they're returning to the road in North America this spring. The upcoming month-long trek kicks off on May 10 in Los Angeles, CA, and concludes in San Diego, CA on June 9. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Frontwoman Lena Scissorhands about the band returning to North America: "We are coming back! After receiving so much love from you during our first American tour, we just had to come back again. This time presenting Ecdysis and visiting some places we couldn’t visit before."

The tour dates are as follows:

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

May 11 - Las Vegas NV - The Divebar

May 13 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

May 14 - Fort Collins, CO - 830 North

May 15 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

May 18 - Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club

May 19 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

May 20 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

May 21 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

May 22 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

May 24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May 25 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester

May 26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live!

May 27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

May 28 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

May 29 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

May 31 - Orlando, FL - Haven

June 1 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

June 2 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

June 3 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozerz Rock Bar

June 4 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

June 5 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe

June 6 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgeralds

June 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

June 9 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick