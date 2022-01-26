The Ossuary Releases New Music Video "Forever Into The Ground"

Italy’s dark psychedelic occult doom rock outfit The Ossuary released their third full-length, "Oltretomba", on November 12 2021 via Supreme Chaos Records.

Today the band unveils the video for the new single "Forever Into The Ground". You can check it out below.

The band pulled out another swinging rocker and threw it as a punch in the face of the listener to prove their ability in writing uptempo songs filled with that psyched out occult vibe coming off the whole new album "Oltretomba."

“Oltretomba” is available in the following formats:

- limited to 100 copies wooden box

- limited 180gr double LP purple

- limited 180gr double LP black

- digipack CD

- limited to 50 copies cassette

- digital