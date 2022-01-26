Rotting Christ Frontman Sakis Tolis To Release Solo Album; Unveils New Song "Among The Fires Of Hell"

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Legendary Rotting Christ leader, Sakis Tolis, has released the first song from his upcoming solo album. A video for the song, "Among The Fires Of Hell", can be found below.

Says Tolis: "My dear friends, This is the first song from my upcoming solo album, 'Among The Fires Of Hell', that I would like to share exclusively via my Official Channel. This gonna be a D.I.Y. release with songs that I did write during harrowing "Lockdowns" and I felt like sharing with you these wild times free of charge. Thanks for your attention and hope you will enjoy my new creation."

Sakis previously revealed: "My upcoming solo album hich will be released independently and proudly via my own label and will be shared free of charge via all music platforms."

You can download the song at the official BandCamp for Sakis Tolis.