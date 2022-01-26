Mantic Ritual Shares Mercyful Fate Cover "Black Funeral"

Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)

Reunited thrashers Mantic Ritual have unveiled a visualizer video for their cover of Mercyful Fate's classic, "Black Funeral." The video for "Black Funeral" can be viewed below. The track is the B-side of the 7-inch vinyl release for their recently-revealed single, "Crusader." The limited-edition of 300 collector’s 7-inch vinyl with "Crusader" - the band's first new music in 12 years from the reunited group featuring original members Dan Wetmore (vocals/guitars), Jeff Potts (guitars), and Ben Mottsman (bass) alongside new drummer Carlos Cruz (Warbringer, Machine Head, Power Trip) - as the A-side and “Black Funeral” as the B-side is set to be released this Friday, January 28th.

"I can't think of a metal band I like more than Mercyful Fate; melodic, dark, and shockingly heavy at times," explains guitarist/vocalist Dan Wetmore. "We've covered ‘Doomed by the Living Dead’ and ‘Gypsy’ in the past, but I wanted something direct and short. ‘Black Funeral’ really delivers. Heavy as hell, straight to the punch and then it ends with two beautiful leads. Perfect. We wanted to do this largely note for note, true to the original, just a bit faster. My vocal style has changed a bit. I scream less, and I sing more. And my range is much bigger. This seemed a challenge, but it came out in just a few takes. All hail Satan!!"