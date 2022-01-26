Dream Theater Posts New Music Video "Transcending Time" Online
Following on from their third Grammy nomination, millions-selling progressive music titans, Dream Theater, are sharing another music video from their recently released 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World."
"Transcending Time" is the fourth video unveiled from the band’s latest album and is another CGI creation by long-time collaborator Wayne Joyner. The song has been a fan-favourite since the album was released and is the shortest track on the band’s latest album clocking in at 6:24 seconds. The performance showcases the band’s musical influences while being quintessential Dream Theater. The video for "Transcending Time" can be seen below.
Today, Dream Theater also announced that acclaimed British djent group TesseracT will be special guests for their upcoming UK arena dates in April. Tickets are on sale now.
The tour dates are as follows:
April 20 - Belfast, Ireland - SSE Arena
April 21 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
April 23 - London, UK - SSE Arena Wembley
