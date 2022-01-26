Beyond The Structure Premiere New Song "Profanation Of The Non-Existent" From Upcoming New Album "Scrutiny"
Beyond The Structure premiere a new song and playthrough video “Profanation Of The Non-Existent”, taken from their upcoming new album "Scrutiny".
Check out now "Profanation Of The Non-Existent" streaming via YouTube for you below.
