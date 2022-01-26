Vein.fm Premiere New Single “Fear In Non Fiction” - Thursday’s Vocalist Geoff Rickly Guests
Vein.fm premiere their new track “Fear In Non Fiction” online streaming via YouTube for you below.
The track features a guest appearance by Thursday/No Devotion frontman Geoff Rickly and is taken from their upcoming new album "This World Is Going To Ruin You", due out on March 04th via Closed Casket Activities (U.S.) and Nuclear Blast (rest of the world).
Tells Rickly:
“Vein.fm continually give me hope. They never stop pushing: pushing the limits of of their sound, pushing themselves to the edge of their physical abilities to make noise. On this album, they incorporate avant-garde elements, socially acute lyrics and wild soundscapes, without ever sacrificing the absolute brutality of their early songs. I’m so excited to be a part of this record — a record that will push us all forward.”
Vein.fm will be out with Touché Amoré and more this spring on the below tour:
w/ Gleemer & Thirdface:
03/04 Oakland, CA – Starline
03/05 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco
03/06 San Diego, CA – Soma Side Stage
03/08 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
03/10 Austin, TX – Mohawk
03/11 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
03/12 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio
03/14 Orlando, FL – The Social
03/15 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
03/16 West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
w/ Militarie Gun & Closer:
03/18 Washington, DC – Black Cat
03/19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
03/20 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
w/ Militarie Gun & Scowl:
03/22 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
03/23 Boston, MA – Paradise
03/24 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
03/25 Toronto, ON – Velvet underground
03/26 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
03/28 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam
03/29 Chicago, IL – Metro
03/30 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
04/01 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
04/02 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
04/03 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry
04/05 Calgary, AB – Commonwealth
04/06 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
04/07 Vancouver, BC – Venue
04/09 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
04/10 Portland, OR – Star Theater
04/12 Santa Cruz, Atrium at Catalyst
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Skull Fist Signs With Atomic Fire Records
- Next Article:
Beyond The Structure Premiere New Song & Video
0 Comments on "Vein.fm Premiere New Single “Fear In Non Fiction”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.