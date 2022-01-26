Vein.fm Premiere New Single “Fear In Non Fiction” - Thursday’s Vocalist Geoff Rickly Guests

Vein.fm premiere their new track “Fear In Non Fiction” online streaming via YouTube for you below.

The track features a guest appearance by Thursday/No Devotion frontman Geoff Rickly and is taken from their upcoming new album "This World Is Going To Ruin You", due out on March 04th via Closed Casket Activities (U.S.) and Nuclear Blast (rest of the world).

Tells Rickly:

“Vein.fm continually give me hope. They never stop pushing: pushing the limits of of their sound, pushing themselves to the edge of their physical abilities to make noise. On this album, they incorporate avant-garde elements, socially acute lyrics and wild soundscapes, without ever sacrificing the absolute brutality of their early songs. I’m so excited to be a part of this record — a record that will push us all forward.”



Vein.fm will be out with Touché Amoré and more this spring on the below tour:

w/ Gleemer & Thirdface:

03/04 Oakland, CA – Starline

03/05 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

03/06 San Diego, CA – Soma Side Stage

03/08 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

03/10 Austin, TX – Mohawk

03/11 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

03/12 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Studio

03/14 Orlando, FL – The Social

03/15 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

03/16 West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

w/ Militarie Gun & Closer:

03/18 Washington, DC – Black Cat

03/19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03/20 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

w/ Militarie Gun & Scowl:

03/22 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

03/23 Boston, MA – Paradise

03/24 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

03/25 Toronto, ON – Velvet underground

03/26 Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

03/28 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam

03/29 Chicago, IL – Metro

03/30 St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

04/01 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

04/02 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

04/03 Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

04/05 Calgary, AB – Commonwealth

04/06 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

04/07 Vancouver, BC – Venue

04/09 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

04/10 Portland, OR – Star Theater

04/12 Santa Cruz, Atrium at Catalyst