Cerebral Rot Announces North East Tour Dates With Gravesend

Seattle death metal outfit, Cerebral Rot and New York City blackened death/grind trio, Gravesend have announced a crushing mini-tour in late March, supporting their latest LPs, both of which were released under the 20 Buck Spin banner in 2021.

Cerebral Rot and Gravesend will pummel the Northern East Coast states, launching from Cambridge on March 24, playing Brooklyn on the 25th, Philadelphia on the 26th, closing the run in the nation’s capital on March 27. Outer Heaven, Left Cross, and others will also perform throughout the dates.

The tour dates are as follows:

March 24 - The Middle East – Cambridge, MA (with Outer Heaven)

March 25 - Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY (with Left Cross)

March 26 - Kung Fu Necktie – Philadelphia, PA (with Outer Heaven, Left Cross)

March 27 - Atlas Brew Works – Washington, DC (with Left Cross)