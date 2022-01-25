Endseeker Shares New Music Video "Merciless Tide"
German death metal outfit Endseeker has posted a new music video online for the song "Merciless Tide." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest album, "Mount Carcass," which was released through Metal Blade Records in April of last year.
