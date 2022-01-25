Former Death Members Terry Butler And Rick Rozz Form New Band, Left To Die

Band Photo: Death (?)

Left To Die is a new band featuring classic Death members Terry Butler (Obituary) and Rick Rozz (ex-Massacre), paired with Gruesome founders Matt Harvey (Exhumed) and Gus Rios (ex-Malevolent Creation). The Florida-based band is currently writing an EP and planning a summer US tour, performing the classic Leprosy album in its entirety, along with cuts from Scream Bloody Gore.

Terry Butler had this to say about how the band came together: “After the recent Chuck Tribute shows that Matt, Gus, and myself did, Rick posed the question, "Would anyone would want to see some Leprosy shows?" With a resounding “yes!” the masses had spoken. Matt & Gus threw their hats in immediately and in my opinion they were the only real choice to bring this thing to life!! Left To Die coming your way soon!!”

Rick Rozz added: “It’s going to be an absolute honor and pleasure to play these 34+ year-old songs on stage with Terry after all these years, along with the talents of Matt and Gus - it’s gonna be brutal!”

Matt Harvey and Gus Rios were both very excited about the project coming together. Harvey reflected, “When Gus and I started Gruesome as a Death tribute, we never thought that it would lead to us playing some of our favorite songs alongside the guys that recorded them, but here we are - and I couldn’t be more stoked!”

Gus went even further to say, “When Rick contacted me about his idea I was immediately on board, since Leprosy is not only my favorite Death album, but my favorite Death Metal album of all time! I’m very grateful and stoked that Terry and Matt were also on board - the metal will flow this summer!”