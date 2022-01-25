Voraath (Featuring Members Of Nile, Xael etc.) Uploads New Song "The Barrens"

Voraath, the brutal horror-inspired extreme metal band featuring members from Nile, Xael, Rapheumets Well, Implosive Disgorgence, and Sweet Blood are unleashing their next single "The Barrens" to follow their debut single and music video “Siren Head” directed by drummer Joshua Nassaru Ward and released this past November.

As part of the band's vivid storytelling, "The Barrens" kickstarts another musical odyssey. Picture a dystopian Earth around the year 2136 and more than 80 percent of the world's population disappeared after the arrival of an alien species. The music follows a group of mercenaries employed by The Eos Corporation to locate and retrieve something referred to as "the nexus key" in which they run into some complicated and dangerous resistance. Since the arrival of the "Cosmic Architects" strange creatures now roam the dystopian planet. The music is meant to portray the dire and odd environment in which the story unfolds.

The track is just a preview from the otherworldly and experimental metal act based out of the Carolinas as they work on recording their forthcoming full length.