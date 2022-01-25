Deez Nuts Postpones European Tour Dates To 2023
Hardcore breakouts Deez Nuts are saddened to announce the postponement of their European dates. The tour, which was scheduled to hit the UK in March this year, will now take place in February 2023.
The band comment: "Due to ongoing Covid restrictions, we unfortunately have to cancel our upcoming German shows and postpone the rest of our European dates. We were looking forward to finally making these shows happen but at this point it is out of our control. Due to scheduling conflicts with planned summer shows, we couldn’t reschedule the German shows. We are working on making it up to our German fans though, so stay tuned.
"Unfortunately, our friends Kublai Khan TX will not be able to make the new timeframe work. We will have news soon on a replacement! Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to try to make these shows happen and to everyone who bought tickets or planned to catch a show. Tickets for the German shows will be refunded at point of purchase, tickets for the rest of the EU & UK dates remain valid! Stay safe."
The band are still due to appear on the Saturday at 2000 Trees Festival in Cheltenham this year.
The new tour dates are as follows:
06.02.23 (PL) Warsaw - Hydrozagadka
07.02.23 (CZ) Brno -Melodika
08.02.23 (HUN) Budapest - A 38
09.02.23 (AT) Wien - Flex
10.02.23 (SK) Bratislava - Fuga
12.02.23 (CH) Solothurn - Kofmehl
13.02.23 (FR) Toulouse - Connexion
14.02.23 (ES) Barcelona - Razzmatazz 3
15.02.23 (ES) Madrid - Nazca
16.02.23 (PT) Lisbon - RCA
17.02.23 (ES) Bilbao Stage - Live
18.02.23 (FR) Montluçon - Le 109
19.02.23 (FR) Beauvais - l’Ouvre-Boîte
20.02.23 (IT) Milan - Legend Club
25.02.23 (NL) Eindhoven - Dynamo
28.02.23 (UK) Southampton - The Loft
01.03.23 (UK) Bristol - Thekla
02.03.23 (UK) Birmingham - Mama Roux
03.03.23 (UK) Manchester - Rebellion
04.03.23 (UK) London - Underworld
05.03.23 (BE) Hasselt - Muziekodroom
