Dawn Of Ashes Releases New Single "EMDR"

posted Jan 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Los Angeles based Industrial Metal band Dawn Of Ashes has released their newest single, "EMDR." With lyrics and music by front-man Kristof Bathory and guitars, mixing, and mastering by Angel Crowe, "EMDR" is off of the band's upcoming album, "Scars Of The Broken," which releases March 18 through Artoffact Records.

"This song was inspired from my own personal experience dealing with a type of therapy called EMDR which stands for ‘ Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing’. This specific type of hypnotic therapy is for helping people who have dealt with past traumatic experiences." - Kristof Bathory

