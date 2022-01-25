Rose Tattoo Cancels American Tour Dates; Hopes To Return In 2023
Australian hard rock legends Rose Tattoo has announced that due to travel issues, they have had to cancel their planned tour of the United States. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"We ain't going to make it to the U.S. Way too many challenges in getting there and back currently. Instead of postponing again we have cancelled the tour. For those of you who have held tickets for over 2 years now we thank you for your support. We hope 2023 may provide another opportunity to head over and see you."
Ticket refunds should be available from point of purchase.
