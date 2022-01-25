Jinjer Announces Headline U.S. Shows On Knot Fest Off Dates

This past summer, progressive metal giants Jinjer released their most in-demand and successful album yet, "Wallflowers," subsequently hitting the top of the charts all around the globe. Then just last week, Jinjer reached yet another milestone - joining the first leg of the 2022 Knotfest Roadshow in North America to support metal legends Slipknot with fellow special guests In This Moment. The first leg of the tour kicks off in Fargo, ND on March 16 and hits an additional 17 cities before wrapping up in Vancouver, BC on April 17. Tickets are on sale now!

Today, Jinjer is thrilled to announce new headline dates surrounding their Knotfest Roadshow run. New stops have been added in markets such as St. Louis, MO, Boise, ID, Indianapolis, IN and many more. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10:00 AM Eastern time - see below for all dates!

Jinjer's Eugene Abdukhanov says about their upcoming North American tour:

"20 years ago or so, Slipknot shocked the world, along with four Ukrainian kids who would later become Jinjer! There was nobody like them before. This band proved that you don't need to go pop radio to get big. Their sound revolutionized heavy music. Joey's drumming changed the game! Thomson and Root's riffs are what we learned to play the guitar with. In many ways, Slipknot became role models to us, and we followed in their footsteps. For this reason and many more, now being able to tour with this monster of a band means so much to us! We cannot wait to get out there on Knotfest Roadshow 2022. See you there."

The tour dates are as follows:

*Knotfest Roadshow, supporting headliners Slipknot and special guests In This Moment

#off-date, Jinjer headlining

3/13/22: St Louis, MO @ The Factory #

3/14/22: Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom #

3/16/22: Fargo, ND @ Fargodome *

3/17/22: Sioux Falls, SD @ The District #

3/18/22: Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena *

3/19/22: Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Center Arena *

3/22/22: Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum *

3/23/22: Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center *

3/24/22: Katy, TX @ Wildcater Saloon #

3/25/22: North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Center *

3/26/22: Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater *

3/29/22: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC *

3/30/22: N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

3/31/22: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

4/01/22: Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex *

4/02/22: Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

4/04/22: Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

4/05/22: Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue #

4/06/22: Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center *

4/07/22: Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Theater *

4/09/22: Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

4/11/22: Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre *

4/12/22: Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre *

4/14/22: Saskatoon, SK @ SakTel Centre *

4/15/22: Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

4/17/22: Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena *

4/19/22: Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory #

4/20/22: Boise, ID @ Revolution #

4/21/22: Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse #