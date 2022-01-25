Sepulchral Premiere New Track "Harbor of Drifting Souls" From Upcoming Debut Album "From Beyond The Burial Mound"

Spain's black metal outfit Sepulchral premiere a new track by the name of “Harbor of Drifting Souls”, taken from their upcoming debut album "From Beyond The Burial Mound". The new effort will be released by Soulseller Records on February 25th.

Check out now "Harbor of Drifting Souls" streaming via YouTube for you below.



