Hell Militia Premiere New Single "Dust of Time" From Forthcoming New Full-Length "Hollow Void"
French black metal outfit Hell Militia premiere a new single named “Dust of Time”, taken from their forthcoming new full-length "Hollow Void". The new record will be released on March 18th by Season of Mist Underground Activists.
