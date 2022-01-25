In Aphelion Premiere New Track "World Serpent (Devourer of Dreams)" From Upcoming Debut Album "Moribund"
Sweden/The Netherlands-based black metal band In Aphelion premiere a new track titled “World Serpent (Devourer of Dreams)”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Moribund". The new record is set for release on March 11th via Edged Circle Productions.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pure Wrath Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Hell Militia Premiere New Single "Dust of Time"
0 Comments on "In Aphelion Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.