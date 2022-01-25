Pure Wrath Premiere New Song "Presages From A Restless Soul" From Upcoming New Album "Hymn to the Woeful Hearts"
Indonesian black metal unit Pure Wrath premiere a new song entitled “Presages From A Restless Soul”, taken from their upcoming new album "Hymn to the Woeful Hearts", which will be out in stores February 18th via Debemur Morti Productions.
Check out now "Presages From A Restless Soul" streaming via YouTube for you below.
