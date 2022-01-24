FM Reveals New Album "Thirteen" Details; Releases "Waiting For Love" Single

Melodic rock stalwarts FM will release their appropriately entitled thirteenth studio album on 18th March 2022. Self-produced, "Thirteen" is yet another high quality record that furthers the UK-based group’s standing as one of the leading melodic rock entities in the world. The song "Waiting On Love" is available from today as its first single and video.

FM’s current and longest running line-up has been in place since 2008, thus spending over a decade writing, recording and touring together and becoming an incredibly well gelled unit. The rhythm section of bassist Merv Goldsworthy and drummer Pete Jupp anchor the band with a rock-solid backbone, guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick delivers delicious hooks full of melody and keyboardist Jem Davis adds lush layers to their dynamic sound. And, what more can be said about Steve ‘The Voice’ Overland? His set of golden pipes have easily withstood the test of time and he still sings like an angel while also adding delightful guitar parts to proceedings. The quintet bonds together once again as a mighty force on "Thirteen," delivering the beautiful brand of superlative melodic rock that their fans have come to expect.

The group start a full UK tour at the end of March before heading into mainland Europe in May. The full itinerary can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

1. Shaking The Tree

2. Waiting On Love

3. Talk Is Cheap

4. Turn This Car Around

5. Love And War

6. Long Road Home

7. Be Lucky

8. Every Man Needs A Woman

9. Just Got Started

10. Fight Fire With Fire

11. Be True To Yourself

31.03.22 BARNSLEY Birdwell

01.04.22 COTTINGHAM Civic Hall

02.04.22 MANCHESTER Club Academy

07.04.22 LONDON Islington Assembly Hall

08.04.22 NUNEATON Queens Hall

09.04.22 NORWICH Waterfront

15.04.22 BOURNEMOUTH Madding Crowd

16.04.22 SWANSEA Patti Pavilion

17.04.22 NANTWICH Civic Hall

22.04.22 NEWCASTLE University

23.04.22 GLASGOW G2 Garage

29.04.22 READING Sub89

30.04.22 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms

01.05.22 DURHAM Northern Kin Festival

MAINLAND EUROPE

10.05.22 OBERHAUSEN Resonanzwerk (DE)

12.05.22 LANDGRAAF Oefenbunker (NL)

13.05.22 MANNHEIM 7er Club (DE)

14.05.22 AARBURG Musigburg (CH)

15.05.22 MILAN Legend Club (IT)

16.05.22 MARSEILLE Le Cherrydon (FR)

18.05.22 BARCELONA Razzmatazz 2 (ES)

19.05.22 MADRID Shoko (ES)

20.05.22 SEGOVIA Teatro Juan Bravo (ES)

21.05.22 PAMPLONA Sala Totem (ES)

+

OTHER SELECTED DATES

27.08.22 COLNE The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

25.11.22 HELMOND Cacaofabriek (NL)

26.11.22 ANTWERP All Star Fest (BE)