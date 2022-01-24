FM Reveals New Album "Thirteen" Details; Releases "Waiting For Love" Single
Melodic rock stalwarts FM will release their appropriately entitled thirteenth studio album on 18th March 2022. Self-produced, "Thirteen" is yet another high quality record that furthers the UK-based group’s standing as one of the leading melodic rock entities in the world. The song "Waiting On Love" is available from today as its first single and video.
FM’s current and longest running line-up has been in place since 2008, thus spending over a decade writing, recording and touring together and becoming an incredibly well gelled unit. The rhythm section of bassist Merv Goldsworthy and drummer Pete Jupp anchor the band with a rock-solid backbone, guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick delivers delicious hooks full of melody and keyboardist Jem Davis adds lush layers to their dynamic sound. And, what more can be said about Steve ‘The Voice’ Overland? His set of golden pipes have easily withstood the test of time and he still sings like an angel while also adding delightful guitar parts to proceedings. The quintet bonds together once again as a mighty force on "Thirteen," delivering the beautiful brand of superlative melodic rock that their fans have come to expect.
The group start a full UK tour at the end of March before heading into mainland Europe in May. The full itinerary can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
1. Shaking The Tree
2. Waiting On Love
3. Talk Is Cheap
4. Turn This Car Around
5. Love And War
6. Long Road Home
7. Be Lucky
8. Every Man Needs A Woman
9. Just Got Started
10. Fight Fire With Fire
11. Be True To Yourself
31.03.22 BARNSLEY Birdwell
01.04.22 COTTINGHAM Civic Hall
02.04.22 MANCHESTER Club Academy
07.04.22 LONDON Islington Assembly Hall
08.04.22 NUNEATON Queens Hall
09.04.22 NORWICH Waterfront
15.04.22 BOURNEMOUTH Madding Crowd
16.04.22 SWANSEA Patti Pavilion
17.04.22 NANTWICH Civic Hall
22.04.22 NEWCASTLE University
23.04.22 GLASGOW G2 Garage
29.04.22 READING Sub89
30.04.22 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
01.05.22 DURHAM Northern Kin Festival
MAINLAND EUROPE
10.05.22 OBERHAUSEN Resonanzwerk (DE)
12.05.22 LANDGRAAF Oefenbunker (NL)
13.05.22 MANNHEIM 7er Club (DE)
14.05.22 AARBURG Musigburg (CH)
15.05.22 MILAN Legend Club (IT)
16.05.22 MARSEILLE Le Cherrydon (FR)
18.05.22 BARCELONA Razzmatazz 2 (ES)
19.05.22 MADRID Shoko (ES)
20.05.22 SEGOVIA Teatro Juan Bravo (ES)
21.05.22 PAMPLONA Sala Totem (ES)
+
OTHER SELECTED DATES
27.08.22 COLNE The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival
25.11.22 HELMOND Cacaofabriek (NL)
26.11.22 ANTWERP All Star Fest (BE)
