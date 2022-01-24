Fear Factory's Dino Cazares To Tour With Soulfly As Guest Guitarist Again

Band Photo: Fear Factory (?)

Metal icons Soulfly will kick off their 35-date US tour on February 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today, the band is proud to report that Fear Factory's Dino Cazares will once again join them on their US trek.

The tour will make stops in Seattle, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Baton Rouge before concluding in Gallup, New Mexico on March 19. Joining the band for select dates are Short Fuse and 200 Stab Wounds.

Max Cavalera comments, "Soulfly would like to welcome back our brother/legend Dino Cazares to share the stage once again with us! Round One was amazing! The Tribe in other cities will now get the chance to see this epic lineup, playing classic trax and some surprises from our new record!"

Dino Cazares comments, “I will reenter the riff vortex with the Soulfly Tribe! I look forward to rejoining Max and La Familia on their U.S. tour, destroying stages with an avalanche of classic anthems and brand new songs.”

The tour dates are as follows:

February

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Rockstar Bar*

8 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants*

9 - Oxnard, CA - Oxnard PAC*

10 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s*

11 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium

12 - Reno, NV. - Virginia Street Brewhouse*

14 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

15 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post*

16 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall*

17 - Portland, OR - BossaNova Ballroom

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

19 - Tacoma, WA - Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater*

20 - Spokane, WA - Big Dipper*

21 - Spokane, WA - Big Dipper*

23 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry #

24 - Billings, MT - Pub Station #

25 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social #

26 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater %

28 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium #

March

1 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze #

2 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater #

3 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Theater #

4 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House #

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live #

6 - Nashville, TN - Basement East #

8 - Memphis, TN - Growler's #

9 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall #

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Whiskey Nights #

11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live #

12 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club %

13 - Shreveport, LA - The Sand Bar %

15 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock %

16 - McAllen, TX - Cine El Rey Theatre %

17 - Laredo, TX - Cold Brew Rock Bar %

19 - Gallup, NM - The Juggernaut Music %

* - with Short Fuse

# - with 200 Stab Wounds

% - No Support