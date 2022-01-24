Eleine Signs With Atomic Fire Records; Begins Recording New EP

Eleine is a multifaceted, intense, epically overpowering dark symphonic metal band from Sweden, founded and led by charismatic vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and guitarist/growler Rikard Ekberg.

Eleine have released three successful albums since 2015, all of which beautifully illuminate the remarkably sorted and exquisitely balanced dark mixture this enticing collective is capable of producing. Indeed, the authors push their high-class, theatrical and cinematic flair to the extreme, manifesting a atmospheric world where dark metal collide with their influences from thrash-, black- and death-metal in a fantastically captivating fashion. The persistently fascinating originality of these passionate thoroughbred artists reveals itself quite effortlessly in every single moment of listening.

Today, Eleine open a new chapter and announce the signing of a new record deal with Atomic Fire Records.

“Signing with Atomic Fire Records is a huge step in the right direction for Eleine. We’re entering a new era of metal, not only with this new mighty label but also in a world where we have faced challenges as a music industry alongside with our dedicated and loyal fans", comments vocalist Madeleine Liljestam and adds: "Finding a label that agrees that both the physical and digital media world actually work together, and don’t have to exclude each other, made us feel that this is a label that will stay true to metal and at the same evolve alongside with the industry and us as a band".

"We are in touch for a few years now and I followed their amazing career almost from the start. Especially after I saw Eleine live on the Sabaton Open Air in 2018, I knew that this band is truely unique and something really special. I love their strong believe in themselves, their do-it-yourself attitude and finally: their music. Eleine is an experience, something intense that you feel and inspires you. On top, they are lovely people with their hearts at the right place", says Atomic Fire's CEO Markus Wosgien.

2022 will see the band touring with Firewind, performing at several festivals and tour in Finland before joining their new label mates Sonata Arctica as special guest on their acoustic European tour.

"We feel very confident in this new collaboration, and we are very proud", continues guitarist Rikard Ekberg and reveals: "While we work on our next full-length album, we will keep busy releasing an acoustic spin-off EP all in honor of the upcoming Acoustic Tour as special guests to Sonata Arctica in fall/winter of 2022”.