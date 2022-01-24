Hammer King Shares New Music Video "King Of Kings"

Last summer, royal metal powerhouse Hammer King dropped a hammer strike with its Napalm Records debut, Hammer King. Now, the kings from Kaiserslautern, Germany return once more with their new "King Of Kings" music video, taken from the band's latest critically acclaimed self-titled album!

Hammer King on "King Of Kings":

"Hammerous Folks! For ‘King Of Kings’, we gave our dear friend Ingo Spörl a carte blanche to create a final video for Hammer King. So this is the last chapter for this album - and we are about to begin a new chapter in the next weeks. Stay tuned! Royal gratitude to everyone of you for making Hammer King the success it was! God bless the King, may the King bless all of you."